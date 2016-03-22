BANGKOK, March 22 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved soft loans worth 60 billion baht ($1.72 billion) for
lower-income first-home buyers, as it seeks to stimulate a
sluggish economy via increased household spending.
Thai Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told Reuters the
measure was approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is in a slump amid a
global slowdown and a decline in exports.
Mortgage approvals can be difficult to get as commercial
banks have tightened their grip on lending the number of
nonperforming loans has risen.
Earlier this month the finance ministry said applicants for
the soft loans must be first-time buyers seeking homes worth not
more than 1.5 million baht ($43,000).
($1 = 34.8800 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Eric Meijer)