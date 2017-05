** Bharat Forge gains 1 pct, Mahindra & Mahindra rises 1.3 pct

** Financial daily Economic Times reports Airbus is in initial talks with companies such as Bharat Forge and a Mahindra Group unit to have some of its aircraft parts forged in India, quoting a senior Airbus executive (bit.ly/1RwjzxB)

** Bharat Forge and M&M could not be immediately reached for comment (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)