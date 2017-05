** Indian cement companies fall on profit-taking after strong gains this month, traders say

** Ambuja Cements Ltd down 2.2 pct, while ACC Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd shed 1 pct each after gaining 16-20 pct in March

** Most of the cement stocks have outperformed the market after government said this month it would allow transfer of mining leases for captive mines

** The move is likely to spur mergers and acquisitions in the cement industry, analysts had said (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)