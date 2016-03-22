March 22 Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl :

Says Jas Mobile is unable to pay for 4G licence as it can't obtain bank guarantee worth 72 billion baht ($2.07 billion).

Says a Chinese investor interested in investing in Jas Mobile was under a time constraint to request approval from its regulator.

Says Jas Mobile will forfeit 644 million baht for not obtaining the licence, which is no significant impact.

Says to spend 6 billion baht to buy back 1,200 million shares, at 5 baht each, during June 1-10 period.