UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl :
Says Jas Mobile is unable to pay for 4G licence as it can't obtain bank guarantee worth 72 billion baht ($2.07 billion).
Says a Chinese investor interested in investing in Jas Mobile was under a time constraint to request approval from its regulator.
Says Jas Mobile will forfeit 644 million baht for not obtaining the licence, which is no significant impact.
Says to spend 6 billion baht to buy back 1,200 million shares, at 5 baht each, during June 1-10 period. Source text for Eikon: Company coverage: ($1 = 34.86 baht) (Reporting By Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.