BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says new borrowings at 92.1 billion yuan ($14.19 billion) as of Dec 31, 2015, 20 percent higher than net assets value of 15.2 billion yuan at end-2014
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pH4Jbi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.