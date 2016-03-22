Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd Group
* Says its controlling shareholder China South Industries Group Corporation plans to unload entire stake in the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RwNcPi
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: