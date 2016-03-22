BRIEF-Astronova posts Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
March 22 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says it has bought 60.7 million shares of Digital China as of March 15, 2016
* Says share trade to resume on March 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XJzE1j; bit.ly/1o3Synn
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it is considering as its new management struggles to clean up billions of euros in toxic assets.