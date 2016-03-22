March 22 Dalian Dayang Trands Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire courier YTO Express for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.70 billion) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says it plans to sell its entire assets for 1.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UhDpNE

