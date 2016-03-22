Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Dalian Dayang Trands Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire courier YTO Express for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.70 billion) via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says it plans to sell its entire assets for 1.2 billion yuan
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: