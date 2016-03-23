Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 16, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 16 Nagpur, May 16 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected sentiment. About 2,800 bags of gram and 2,600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram vari