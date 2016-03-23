BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($46.19 million) to set up real estate unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XM0N3t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16