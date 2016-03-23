BRIEF-Immuron expands agreement with U.S. army
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
March 23 Well Lead Medical Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to set up medical product production base with investment of about 300 million yuan ($46.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZroaRz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.