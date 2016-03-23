BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says beijing unit plans to invest in fishery industry park projects in Tangshan city for a combined 3.3 billion yuan ($508.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VDoSem
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16