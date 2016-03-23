BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 7.7 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rkf5Vn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago