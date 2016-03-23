BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner Communications signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
March 23 Unisplendour Corp Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.