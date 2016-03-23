BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner Communications signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
March 23 Hna-caissa Travel Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost capital of Shenzhen technology firm by 250 million yuan ($38.48 million)
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.