March 24 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement on hospital project in Shaanxi province with investment of about 390 million yuan ($59.91 million)

* Says it signs agreement on hospital project in Guizhou province with investment of about 450 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T7322c; bit.ly/1WKdE6e

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5093 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)