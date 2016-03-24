BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Tongyu Communication Inc
* Shenzhen stock exchange says Tongyu Communications shares to debut trade on March 28
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.