** UK miners among top losers on FTSE 100 as USD advances for a fifth straight session

** DXY last up 0.26 pct, triggering profit-taking in commodities and mining shares ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend

** London-based cos Anglo American (-6 pct), Glencore (-3.7 pct) and BHP Billiton (-3.4 pct) top losers on pan-European Stoxx 600 index in otherwise quiet trade

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down 3.4 pct

** Mining sector has been Europe's best performer in 2016, rising 4.9 pct against a fall of 8 pct for the Stoxx 600 (only sector in positive territory)