BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Black Peony Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.5 billion yuan ($230.33 million) ultra-short commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UoXyl7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.