March 25 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($215.06 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan via preference shares issue to repay debts, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RqofBH; bit.ly/1PuL9DI

