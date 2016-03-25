BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
March 25 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-80 percent y/y
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".