BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
(Corrects to add China operations in headline and body text)
March 25 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Global Medical Solutions' China operations for $69.8 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25odtDm
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: