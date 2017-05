** India's Natco Pharma falls as much as 11.11 pct, biggest pct loss in six weeks

** Natco Pharma on Sunday says receives Form 483 observations from US FDA for North India facilities

** Natco does not provide specifics on the 483s, but says they are "minor in nature" and adds "there would be no adverse impact on current or future pipeline products"

** Form 483s outline conditions or practices that the U.S. FDA believes may cause the products made there to be in violation of its standards

** Natco was down about 19 pct this year as of Wednesday's close