** India's Nifty IT index gains as much as 1.4 pct, set to extend a six-day winning streak

** Accenture raises full year revenue forecast after strong growth in its consulting business

** Accenture has been investing heavily to boost its digital business, which offers analytics, content management, social media and cloud services to businesses

** Remain positive on Indian IT services as digital projects get larger, Ambit Capital says

** Indian companies, whose traditionally competitive advantage has been lower costs, can offer advantage - Ambit

** Tata Consultancy Services up about 1 pct, Infosys Technologies gains 1.7 pct (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)