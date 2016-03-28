** Investors in India buying cement stocks but selling drug makers - traders

** Indian pharma stocks, which quadrupled in value from 2011 to 2015, have been hit hard in recent months due to various U.S. FDA-related issues

** Pharma index has lost close to 20 pct from its August 2015 high

** Meanwhile, cement stocks have been outperforming market in recent weeks as investors chase long-term alpha

** Indian govt's thrust to improve physical infrastructure in the recent budget bodes well for the sector

** Sun Pharma is down about 31 pct from its April 2015 high, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories has lost about 30 pct from October 2015 high

** Ambuja Cement has gained 13.78 pct this year, while bigger peer UltraTech Cement has added 16.14 pct (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)