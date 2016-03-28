March 28 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 83.9 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($399.05 million)

* Says it plans to buy back up to 500 million yuan worth of company shares at up to 35 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22GVRnx; bit.ly/1RJCTau

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)