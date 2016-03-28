March 28 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 67.4 percent y/y at 520.2 million yuan ($79.85 million)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/25s8Gkm

