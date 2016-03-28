BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
March 28 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 67.4 percent y/y at 520.2 million yuan ($79.85 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/25s8Gkm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5151 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: