March 28 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment

* Says Alibaba Health Information Technology's subsidiary plans to invest 225 million yuan ($34.53 million) in company's unit

* Says share trade to resume on March 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21OSSUi; bit.ly/1VPQ5uh

($1 = 6.5160 Chinese yuan renminbi)