BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
March 28 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment
* Says Alibaba Health Information Technology's subsidiary plans to invest 225 million yuan ($34.53 million) in company's unit
* Says share trade to resume on March 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21OSSUi; bit.ly/1VPQ5uh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5160 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: