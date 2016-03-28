BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 51.4 percent y/y at 4.8 billion yuan ($736.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SgzkTu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5160 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: