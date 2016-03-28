March 28 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says its net profit rises 38.4 percent in 2015 to 428 million yuan ($65.68 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-40 percent y/y from year ago's 87.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1URfOTB; bit.ly/1WSCFfs

