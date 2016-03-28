BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
March 28 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says its net profit rises 38.4 percent in 2015 to 428 million yuan ($65.68 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-40 percent y/y from year ago's 87.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1URfOTB; bit.ly/1WSCFfs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5160 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: