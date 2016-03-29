** State Bank of India falls as much as 0.88 pct
** HSBC cuts SBI rating to "hold" from "buy", but keeps
target price unchanged at 189 rupees
** Says fundamentals now priced in after recent stock rally
** SBI surges about 18 pct this month on RBI rate cut hopes,
relaxation of Basel III requirements
** HSBC sees no "meaningful positive catalysts for the stock
in the medium term"
** Slippages will remain elevated in Jan-March, continued
stress in loans to troubled sectors such as steel - HSBC
** Adds cannot rule out SBI being asked by govt to absorb
other public sector banks, potentially hitting profitability
(rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net /
manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)