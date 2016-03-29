** State Bank of India falls as much as 0.88 pct

** HSBC cuts SBI rating to "hold" from "buy", but keeps target price unchanged at 189 rupees

** Says fundamentals now priced in after recent stock rally

** SBI surges about 18 pct this month on RBI rate cut hopes, relaxation of Basel III requirements

** HSBC sees no "meaningful positive catalysts for the stock in the medium term"

** Slippages will remain elevated in Jan-March, continued stress in loans to troubled sectors such as steel - HSBC

