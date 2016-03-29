BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 35.6 percent y/y at 645.3 million yuan ($99.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RwPlVP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)