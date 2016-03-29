(Refiles with correct links)

March 29 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to $270 million to set up subsidiary in U.S.

* Says U.S. subsidiary plans to acquire Epic Pharma, Epic RE Holdco for a combined $550 million

