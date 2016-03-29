BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to $270 million to set up subsidiary in U.S.
* Says U.S. subsidiary plans to acquire Epic Pharma, Epic RE Holdco for a combined $550 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XZS0uV; bit.ly/1qdavS6
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)