BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 65-105 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TfYcQa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)