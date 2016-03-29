BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 Hualan Biological Engineeringinc
* Says 2015 net profit up 9.4 percent y/y at 589.1 million yuan ($90.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Uz1W0U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)