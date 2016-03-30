** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 2.44 pct, set to close higher after two straight days of losses

** Sun Pharma says it acquires 14 prescription brands in Japan from Novartis AG for $293 mln

** Brands have combined annualised revenues of $160 mln, Sun says, adding Japan's pharmaceutical market is estimated to be at $73 bln

** Stock is now down about 1.9 pct YTD vs a 4 pct drop in India's benchmark index BSE

** Stock is more expensive than its peers (Sun's forward PE is 24.11 vs 19.35 for peers), but its EPS growth of about 170 pct far outstrips its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data