BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 2.44 pct, set to close higher after two straight days of losses
** Sun Pharma says it acquires 14 prescription brands in Japan from Novartis AG for $293 mln
** Brands have combined annualised revenues of $160 mln, Sun says, adding Japan's pharmaceutical market is estimated to be at $73 bln
** Stock is now down about 1.9 pct YTD vs a 4 pct drop in India's benchmark index BSE
** Stock is more expensive than its peers (Sun's forward PE is 24.11 vs 19.35 for peers), but its EPS growth of about 170 pct far outstrips its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)