** Drugmaker's shares rises as much as 3.5 pct, after a 3-day streak in which they lost 9.5 pct

** The drop was steepest on Tuesday when Lupin said the U.S. FDA had issued some "minor" observations on Mandideep facilities in central India

** Macquarie says observations can put pressure on valuation multiples even as they do not impact the business in near-term

** Macquarie cuts PT to 1,800 rupees from 2,200 rupees, but maintains "outperform" rating

** The FDA had issued 9 observations on Lupin's Goa facility earlier March; Macquarie estimates Goa and Mandideep facilities account for about 2/3rd of Lupin's U.S. sales

** Lupin is marginally cheaper than its peers (forward PE of 19.35x vs 19.50x), but its EPS growth rate is much slower, according to Thomson Reuters data

** 22 of 39 brokerages covering the stock rate it "buy" or higher, 11 "hold" and 6 rate it "sell" or lower; median PT is 1970 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)