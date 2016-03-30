** India's return on equity (ROE) has nearly halved to 12.3 pct from its 2005 peak of 23.4 pct, Credit Suisse says in a note

** Brokerage says slide has been broad based, led by energy and materials, making it hard to dismiss it to falling commodity prices

** CS says materials sector ROE now at 4.9 pct vs 11 pct in Jan 2014, while healthcare ROE slides to 19.6 pct from 24.7 pct in early 2014

** Brokerage maintains "underweight" stance, saying previous episodes of falling ROE have been associated with under performance

** India's broader NSE index has gained 9.85 pct this month, but is still down 3.4 pct for year (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)