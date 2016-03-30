BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
** India's return on equity (ROE) has nearly halved to 12.3 pct from its 2005 peak of 23.4 pct, Credit Suisse says in a note
** Brokerage says slide has been broad based, led by energy and materials, making it hard to dismiss it to falling commodity prices
** CS says materials sector ROE now at 4.9 pct vs 11 pct in Jan 2014, while healthcare ROE slides to 19.6 pct from 24.7 pct in early 2014
** Brokerage maintains "underweight" stance, saying previous episodes of falling ROE have been associated with under performance
** India's broader NSE index has gained 9.85 pct this month, but is still down 3.4 pct for year (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)