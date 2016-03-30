** Indian oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rises as much as 3.83 pct to its highest since Jan 18

** Stock breaks resistance at 889.3 rupees, the 61.8 pct Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from 987 rupees to 731.15 rupees (reut.rs/1PEOMXL)

** Stock's 20-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above its 50-day SMA, indicating a bullish signal

** Stock is trading within an ascending channel in which prices are expected to rise until price breaks the downside trend line decisively

** Price volume trend hitting a new high is a positive sign

** Stock up 13.62 pct over the past month as of Tuesday's close, while the broader index was 8.73 pct higher