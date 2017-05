March 30 (Reuters) -

* India's Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd files for IPO - offer document

* Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd seeks to raise up to 5 bln rupees by selling new shares in IPO - document

* Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd says shareholders to separately sell up to 26.6 mln shares in IPO - document Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)