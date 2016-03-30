BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its net profit rises 23 percent in 2015 to 520.9 million yuan ($80.41 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y from year ago's 128.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21TkCXY; bit.ly/1RKrocK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.