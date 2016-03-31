** Gas distributor Gujarat Gas up 3.6 pct and Indraprastha Gas inches up 0.8 pct in a volatile Mumbai market

** India cuts April-Sept local gas prices by 20 pct to $3.06/mmbtu, a source tells Reuters

** The cut would mean that gas distributors' raw material costs would decline and margins expand, analysts say

** State-run explorers ONGC and GAIL down 2.5 pct and 1 pct, respectively

** Price cut will hurt gas explorers profitability-analysts