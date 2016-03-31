BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Gas distributor Gujarat Gas up 3.6 pct and Indraprastha Gas inches up 0.8 pct in a volatile Mumbai market
** India cuts April-Sept local gas prices by 20 pct to $3.06/mmbtu, a source tells Reuters
** The cut would mean that gas distributors' raw material costs would decline and margins expand, analysts say
** State-run explorers ONGC and GAIL down 2.5 pct and 1 pct, respectively
** Price cut will hurt gas explorers profitability-analysts (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade