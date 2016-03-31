** Hindustan Zinc Ltd gains as much as 12.4 pct to a record high of 196.8 rupees

** Board declares a special dividend of 24 rupees/shr against market expectation of 19 rupees

** Says dividend will entail an outflow of about 122.05 bln rupees ($1.84 billion), including dividend distribution tax

** Vedanta Resources Plc, the debt laden parent, will get $1.19 bln in dividends, helping it pare some of its debt

** Vedanta Resources Plc, the debt laden parent, will get $1.19 bln in dividends, helping it pare some of its debt

** Vedanta Ltd, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources, also up 2.9 pct ($1 = 66.3000 Indian rupees)