** Drug firm Natco Pharma gains as much as 7 pct

** Board approves sale of non-core business 'Save Mart Pharmacy Stores' in the U.S.

** Company did not disclose financial details of the deal

** Gains allow Natco to recover after slumping this week on disclosure it had received Form 483 observations for its facilities in north India