BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Drug firm Natco Pharma gains as much as 7 pct
** Board approves sale of non-core business 'Save Mart Pharmacy Stores' in the U.S.
** Company did not disclose financial details of the deal
** Gains allow Natco to recover after slumping this week on disclosure it had received Form 483 observations for its facilities in north India (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
