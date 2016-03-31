** India's broader NSE index on Thursday recorded its highest-ever turnover in its futures and options segment - NSE data

** Index options turnover at 5.23 trln rupees ($78.94 billion) on expiry day for monthly derivative contracts

** Total F&O traded value stood at 6.49 trln rupees, from its earlier high of 6.27 trln rupees recorded on April 30, 2015

** NSE index closed up 0.04 pct at 7,738.40 ($1 = 66.2500 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)