March 31 Alkem Laboratories Ltd

* UK-MHRA has made eight observations after inspection at co's Tajola bioequivalent facility

* In process of putting together responses to address UK-MHRA obseravtions

* Does not expect any impact on existing registered products in the EU market Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/234NM8V Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)