WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
March 31 Alkem Laboratories Ltd
* UK-MHRA has made eight observations after inspection at co's Tajola bioequivalent facility
* In process of putting together responses to address UK-MHRA obseravtions
* Does not expect any impact on existing registered products in the EU market Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/234NM8V Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol