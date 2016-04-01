Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Jaiprakash Associates gains as much as 13 pct to a month-high of 8.75 rupees, UltraTech Cement up as much as 1 pct
** UltraTech board approves deal to buy identified JAL cement plants at enterprise value of 159 bln rupees ($2.40 billion)
** "The successful amendment to the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations) Amendment Bill, 2016 will facilitate timely integration of Jaiprakash's assets with that of UltraTech," Kotak Institutional Equities says
** Brokerage estimates deal to be earnings dilutive in the initial few years
** The deal, announced in Feb, would raise UltraTech's installed annual capacity by one-third to about 91 mln tonnes, and provide Jaiprakash with much-needed relief to pare its debts. ($1 = 66.3400 Indian rupees)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.