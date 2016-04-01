** Infrastructure firm IVRCL Ltd falls for a second straight session

** Stock down as much as 11.7 pct to its lowest level since July 1, 2003

** Company was building a flyover, which collapsed on Thursday in the Indian city of Kolkata

** Says it's awaiting details on the cause of the accident and will cooperate with the authorities in all investigations (bit.ly/1VWVqQw)

** Death toll in the collapse of the under construction flyover rose to 23 on Friday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)