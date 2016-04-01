BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
** Infrastructure firm IVRCL Ltd falls for a second straight session
** Stock down as much as 11.7 pct to its lowest level since July 1, 2003
** Company was building a flyover, which collapsed on Thursday in the Indian city of Kolkata
** Says it's awaiting details on the cause of the accident and will cooperate with the authorities in all investigations (bit.ly/1VWVqQw)
** Death toll in the collapse of the under construction flyover rose to 23 on Friday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)