Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Tata Motors falls as much as 1.3 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra down as much as 1.8 pct and Maruti Suzuki drops as much as 1 pct
** India's Supreme Court on Thursday extended a ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi until the next hearing of the case
** The ban on new diesel cars has unsettled the industry, its salesmen and investors, who warn the uncertainty surrounding it could derail a tentative recovery in auto sales
** S&P BSE Auto index down 0.4 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.