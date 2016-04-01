** Tata Motors falls as much as 1.3 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra down as much as 1.8 pct and Maruti Suzuki drops as much as 1 pct

** India's Supreme Court on Thursday extended a ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi until the next hearing of the case

** The ban on new diesel cars has unsettled the industry, its salesmen and investors, who warn the uncertainty surrounding it could derail a tentative recovery in auto sales

** S&P BSE Auto index down 0.4 pct