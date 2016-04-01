(Add details, trader comments)
SHANGHAI, April 1 Companies in China will be
allowed to offset their currency swap positions directly with
other counterparties on a trial basis, the country's foreign
exchange market operator announced on Friday, in a minor reform
to currency trading.
Only designated market markers for swaps and forwards can
conduct the offset trades, the China Foreign Exchange Trading
System (CFETS) said in a statement. CFETS is a unit of the
Chinese central bank.
The mutual liquidation of swap positions appears to be aimed
at allowing banks and other financial institutions to conduct
more derivative trades as their current business scale is
restricted by official limits.
"The new policy will release some quotas for those companies
who can offset their derivative positions with each other," said
a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.
"It will activate derivative trading in the CFETS to some
extent, but it won't have any impact on the yuan's value."
CFETS said the new policy would take effect immediately,
though the domestic market was officially closed on Friday and
will reopen on Tuesday.
"Still, it may not be easy to found counterparties in
China's relatively sluggish derivative market," said a trader at
a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "So the new policy's
impact on the market is likely to be very limited for the time
being."
Until now, companies must go to the market operator to
liquidate derivative positions, traders said.
China has been taking steps to reform its rigid foreign
exchange system and internationalise use of the yuan.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)